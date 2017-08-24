PISD students to receive Chromebooks

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Plano Independent School District students will have new technology at their disposal this school year.

The board of trustees recently approved a four-year plan to purchase a Google Chromebook for every student and teacher in the district. The average cost of the device was $305 with a minimum life cycle of five years. Total cost for the project is $16.5 million over four years.

The upgrades will be funded by the $481 million dollar bond that passed in May 2016.

The district will also upgrade desktop technology for teachers and staff and provide extra laptops if needed.

District wide, the new technology standard calls for the purchase of Chromebook laptops equal to the number of enrolled students plus two percent and computers equal to the number of staff members plus 15 percent.

For the full story see the Aug. 24 issue or subscribe online.