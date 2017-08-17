Teachers plan, prepare for back-to-school

Staff Writer

While Murphy students and their parents are out shopping for school supplies to be ready for the start of classes this month, Plano Independent School District teachers have been busy for the past several weeks developing lesson plans, attending workshops, and gathering needed supplies.

Classes get underway Monday, Aug. 21, and classrooms have to be ready for the influx of students. That duty falls on the teacher.

For Martha Hunt Elementary kindergarten teacher Candy Kern, the 2017’-18 school year will mark her 29th year teaching and her 23rd year with Plano ISD.

The veteran educator said the most difficult part about getting ready for school is getting to sleep the night before the first day.

“We are just as excited as the kids. Thoughts are going through our heads about setting up, organizing and activities that will make this year the best,” Kern said. “I can’t wait until next week.”

