Group misses initial deadline for November election

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

[email protected]

A group of citizens hoping to bring package sales of alcoholic beverages to the city of Murphy missed the initial deadline to gather enough petition signatures for a proposed November election.

According to City Secretary Susie Quinn, the group’s second deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The first deadline was July 18.

The effort is being spearheaded by the DAWGS of Murphy. The group previously returned a signed affidavit containing the required 10 signatures from city voters. It was submitted June 20 to Quinn.

Richard Ison, Val Lorenzo, Paul Ferris, Chandler Lorenzo, Eric Tamblyn, Cindy Tamblyn, Jason Fincanon, JT Roden, Robert Thomas and Angela Thomas signed the petition.

For the full story see the Aug. 17 issue or subscribe online.