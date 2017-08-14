Monday, 14 August, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Capital Highlights: Abbott signs 3 bills with few likely to reach his desk in final week

Related Posts

Facebook

The Murphy Monitor

1 day ago

The Murphy Monitor

The Plano East girls volleyball team finished fourth at the 78-team Pearland Tournament. They entered the tourney seeded 30th and finished it with 6-2 record. (For complete coverage, check out the Aug. 17th issue of the Murphy Monitor) ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook