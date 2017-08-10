Sewer line testing causes stink for city

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Issues surrounding the South Maxwell Creek Trunk Sewer Line continue to mount for the city of Murphy.

In the Aug. 1 council meeting, Public Services Director Tim Rogers said in the most recent vacuum sewer line testing 12 of the 24 lines failed.

Testing the line, according to Rogers, consist of vacuum tests on manholes and air pressure and mandrel tests on the main lines. As part of vacuuming testing of manholes, they seal the two lines and apply a vacuum to determine if the line holds for the required amount of time. Of 26 tests performed, six failed.

The purpose of a mandrel test is to determine that the pipe isn’t damaged and water can pass through the line uninterrupted. If there is damage, the pipe has to be replaced or point of failure repairs can be performed.

“I remind them every time we meet that they are behind and why are we having to dig back up lines to make the point repairs? It should be correct the first time. I know they are tired of hearing from me, but that’s what has to be done,” Rogers commented.

