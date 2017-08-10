Dispatchers’ ability to access situation is vital

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

Have you ever had to dial 9-1-1? If you have, you know the person on the other end of the line has a very important job to do. They must assess the situation and get the caller the services they need…and fast.

At the city of Murphy, all emergency calls for police and fire rescue departments are answered by one of nine communications officers.

This group of officers is the first line of communication for citizens of Murphy and Parker in the event of emergency.

Carla Kulwicki is the supervisor of the nine-member team of dispatchers. Aside from Kulwicki, the team includes Robert Davila, Melinda Down, Jillian Kristiansen, Shannon Long, Julia Maschmann, Rajena Wallace, Lauren Williams and Laurie Thetford.

Kulwicki has been with the city of Murphy for the last 11 years. Prior to that she worked the deep night shift for Garland Police dispatch center.

