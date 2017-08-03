Area youth learn from men in blue

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Murphy youth sampled a taste of what it takes to be a police officer last week at the Youth Citizens Police Academy.

The camp, now in its 11th year, was held from July 24-28. It was open to youth within city limits in grades six through 12. Participants got hands-on training and took part in various activities, ranging from arrest, search and seizure and a visit from the Plano Bomb and SWAT team.

“I feel that programs like YCPA are vital to the community. A lot of the time there are kids that are scared of police officers and this lets them see that we are big and burly, but at the same time we are just like mom and dad,” Murphy Police Officer and Class Instructor Kristoffer Riebschlager said. “They are able to approach us in a better manner now and not be afraid or hesitant.”

The youth also performed reenactments in standard and felony traffic stops, call scenario training, cover and concealment tactics, concealment scenarios, firearms walk through, self defense, toured the 911 dispatch center at the police station, had first aid and had CPR instruction from members of the Fire Rescue department. They also had the opportunity to hear Police Chief Arthur Cotten speak. At the end of the camp each participant was presented with a certificate of completion.

“They are getting a little bit of everything all week. They get a taste of what police work entails,” Riebschlager said.

For the full story see the Aug. 3 issue or subscribe online.