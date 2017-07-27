Murphy schools report STAAR results

[email protected]

The second round of preliminary STAAR results for Murphy students in grades three through eight, and Plano East Senior High, show mixed results for spring 2017.

STAAR tests are statewide tests designed to determine if public school students have learned the material presented in classes. The tests are administered to students in grades three through eight. Subject areas are mathematics, reading and writing for all grades. Eighth grade students also take science and social studies tests.

In addition, high school students must pass end-of-course STAAR tests in Algebra I, biology, U.S. history, English 1 and English 2 before they graduate.

Martha Hunt and Boggess Elementary third, fourth and fifth graders scored near or over state average on each test. Third graders at the campuses took STAAR reading and math, fourth graders took reading, math and writing, and fifth graders took reading, math and science.

At Hunt, third graders had 76 percent meet standards in math with the state average of 75 percent. They fell just two points below the state average of 72 percent in reading. The fourth grade classes scored significantly above the state passing average in reading with 82 percent versus 70 percent for the state. Math was at 80 percent versus 75 for the state and writing was 77 percent versus 63 percent. Fifth graders were well above state average in reading with 83 percent versus state average of 71 percent. Math was 82 percent, one point above. Test scores came up short one percent in science with 72 percent.

