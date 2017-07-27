GENIUS brothers earn a gold medal

From Staff Reports

Plano East Senior High’s Alex and Andi Spiride earned top honors earlier this summer in the International GENIUS Olympiad at the Oswego State University New York campus.

The brothers claimed a gold medal for their project entitled “Noninvasive Wireless Energy Transfer for Implantable Medical Devices.”

Gold medals were awarded to the top 10 percent of entries and silver went to the top 70 percent to 90 percent of participants. Judging criteria in science included: poster organization and content, literature review, skills and data management, scientific method, solution (innovation) and oral presentation.

Earning the other gold medal for Plano ISD was Shepton High School’s Eshan Chhabra for his project “NEXTGEN TENG: A New Paradigm for Energy Harvesting.”

In addition several PESH students were presented with silver medals.

Winners were Adhya and Shriya Beesam (Predictive Pipeline for the Discovery and Identification of Cancer Driver Genes), Meena Hari (Predictive Analytics Using a Support Vector Machine (SMV) to Minimize the Misdiagnoses of Hyperthyroid Patients), Elena Kuong (Novel and Environmentally Friendly Method for Lipid Extraction for Cheap Third Generation Biofuel Production) and Rhea Kupoor (Application of Fractal Geometry for Early Histopathological Analysis of Lung Cancer).

Also competing but not medaling was Brian Nguyen for his project entitled “The Statistical Approach to Neural Networks for Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis.”

The GENIUS Olympiad focuses on all aspects of global environmental issues with the following goals: to enable high school students around the world to cope with environmental problems, elicit their abilities to produce solutions, inspire high school students to contribute to the protection and improvement of the environment, equip young generations with environmental consciousness, provide a forum for youth from around the world to come together and share ideas and inform the public about global environmental problems.

