Council rejects proposed Oncor rate increase

Staff Writer

[email protected]

The Murphy city council is doing their part to keep citizens’ electric bills on pace with the current rates from energy provider Oncor Electric.

They unanimously passed a resolution during the July 18 meeting denying the rate application and consolation proposed by Oncor. The impact on residents using an average of 1,000 kWh would have been an increase of 11.8 percent or $6.68 per month.

“This has come before us almost every year and we have approved it. I think it’s great that we are denying the increase,” Councilmember Owais Siddiqui said. “I think us denying it is what’s best for our residents, since it is a double digit increase.”

Karen Montgomery, city finance director, commented that Oncor couldn’t push through the rate increase without the approval from the city and steering committee.

They can’t push through the increase,” she said. “Where is goes after approval and what types of changes could possibly be made to their proposed rate increases in the future are unknown.”

