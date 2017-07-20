Water, wastewater rates discussed

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

[email protected]

After additional number crunching from NewGen Strategies & Solutions, the city of Murphy’s proposed water and wastewater rate increases might not be quite as drastic as anticipated.

The proposed combined changes are in response to recent rate increases from water supplier North Texas Municipal Water District.

During the July 11 budget work session, council directed city staff to go with a levelized format for fiscal year 2018 to 2022. The format requires the city to purchase a certain amount of water based on previous consumption regardless whether or not they reach the set amount of usage.

Mayor Scott Bradley commented that the city exceeded the amount of water purchased in 2016. As a result, they had to purchase more water in 2017.

