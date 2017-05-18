Movie night in Murphy

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has placed Collin County in a tornado WATCH until 10 p.m. tonight. A WATCH means that conditions are favorable and a tornado may form. Stay tuned to local weather resources. ... See MoreSee Less

The Capital Projects Advisory Committee will meet 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 18 in the community room at city hall, located at 206 N. Murphy Rd. ... See MoreSee Less

Keep up with your community.

Get the Murphy Monitor delivered to your home, each week, for just $33.00 a year.

To get started today, email subscribe@murphymonitor.com, call 972.442.5515 x21 or

Go online to www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx.



Get the local news, plus save on deals each week from area businesses. ... See MoreSee Less Photo