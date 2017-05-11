High and tight

A Wylie Police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday at 9:38 p.m. that wounded an armed man according to a report released by the department.

A Wylie Police Department officer answering a domestic disturbance call Wednesday evening, May 10, was involved in a shooting that wounded a suspect. The incident occurred at 9:38 p.m. in the 1000 blo

