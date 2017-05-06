According to early voting results released by Collin County, the $600 million Collin College construction bond issue is passing with 21,893 votes or 56.73 percent. 16,700 were cast against the bond in early voting or 43.27 percent.

Murphy residents voted for three spots on council and four places on the Plano Independent School District board of trustees in the Saturday, May 6 elections. All totals are unofficially until canvassed.

In early voting totals for Mayor, Scott D. Bradley received 458 votes, or 54.78 percent, Bob Mortonson received 28 votes or 3.35 percent and David Brandon received 350 votes or 41.87 percent.

In Place 3 for early voting, Elizabeth M. Abraham is in the lead with 376 or 46.13 percent, followed by Chris George who received 278 votes or 34.11 percent, Laurel A. Clement with 100 votes or 12.27 percent and Michael Post with 61 votes or 7.48 percent.

Running unopposed was Sarah Fincanon in Place 5 with 488 or 100 percent in early voting.

In the PISD board of trustees, Tammy Richards has received 10,940 or 71.15 percent while Carissa Picard received 4,437 votes or 28.85 percent in early voting. In Place 2, Angela Powell is in the lead with 5,421 votes or 34.39 percent, followed by Amanda Jackson with 5,055 votes or 32.07 percent, Sreedhar Yedavalli with 2,785 votes or 17.67 percent and Jack Liu with 2,503 votes or 15.88 percent. For Plano ISD Place 3, Nancy C. Humphrey has received the most votes thus far with 7,495 or 50.89 percent, followed by Nathan Rylander who received 5,689 votes or 38.62 percent followed by Yvette Jackson with 1,545 votes or 10.49 percent. In Place 6, Greg Myer is in the lead with 7,585 votes or 51.85 percent, Marilyn Hinton received 3,637 or 24.86 percent and Trish Patterson received 3,406 votes or 23.28 percent.

Four members of the Collin College Board of Trustees were also on the ballot. In Place one, Fred Moses has received 16,372 votes or 61.91 percent and Greg Gomel has received 10,074 or 38.09 percent in early voting totals. Incumbent Nancy Wurzman received 14,215 votes or 57.04 percent and Jeri Landfair Chambers received 10,707 or 42.96 percent for Place 2 early voting totals. In Place 3, Dr. Stacey Donald received 14,778 votes or 58.86 percent while incumbent Larry Wainwright received 10,327 votes or 41.14 percent in early voting. Unopposed incumbent Raj Menon received 19,565 early votes or 100 percent for Place 5.

Complete totals will be updated later tonight, though totals remain unofficial until canvassed.