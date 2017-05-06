City, school district posts decided

Murphy residents filled three spots on council and four places on the Plano Independent School District board of trustees in the Saturday, May 6 elections. All totals are unofficially until canvassed.

Residents chose Scott Bradley, 785 votes, over David Brandon, 587 votes and Bob Mortonson, 79 votes to fill the position of mayor. In Place 3, Elizabeth Abraham won the most votes at 710, over Chris George, 400, Laurel Clement 187 votes and Michael Post 127 votes.

Running unopposed was Sarah Fincanon in Place 5 with 858 votes.

In the PISD board of trustees, residents chose incumbent Tammy Richards, 15,576 votes for Place 1, over Carissa Picard 6,868 votes.

In Place 2 Angela Powell received the most votes with 7,602 and defeated Amanda Jackson, 7,176 votes, Sreedhari “Sree” Yedavalli, 4,566 votes, and Jack Lui, 3,602 votes. For Place 3, Nancy C. Humphrey received the most votes with 11,011 and defeated Nathan Rylander, 7,903 votes and Yvette Jackson, 2,537 votes.

In Place 6, Greg Myer received the most votes with 10,480 while Marilyn Hinton totaled 5,599 votes and Trish Patterson received 5,163.

The $600 million Collin College construction bond issue passed with 33,543 voting in favor of it or 56.43 percent. 25,901 votes were cast against the bond or 43.57 percent.

Bond proceeds will go to build a campus in Wylie, education centers in Farmersville and Celina, a technology center in McKinney and provide for maintenance of existing facilities.

Four members of the Collin College Board of Trustees were also on the ballot. In Place one, Fred Moses received the most votes with 24,249 votes or 60.77 percent while Greg Gomel received 15,656 or 39.23 percent. For Place 2, incumbent Nancy Wurzman received the most votes with 22,208 or 58.43 percent while Jeri Chambers received 15,798 votes or 41.57 percent. In Place 3, Dr. Stacey Donald received the most votes with 23,255 votes or 60.56 percent while Larry Wainwright received 15,148 votes or 39.44 percent.

Unopposed incumbent Dr. Raj Menon received votes 29,925 or 100 percent for Place 5.

By David Jenkins

