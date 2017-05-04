https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx

Vote Saturday for area elections. For the story see the May 4 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

We will be updating local election results tomorrow evening on our website. Two sets will be posted, one with the early voting results and one with the final results. Early voting should be up by 7:30 p.m. or so and final results hopefully by midnight. Go to www.murphymonitor.com to see these results. ... See MoreSee Less

Mayoral, council candidates presented at forum. For the story see the May 4 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

The Capital Projects Advisory Committee will meet 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4 in the community room at city hall.

City hall is located at 206 N. Murphy Rd. ... See MoreSee Less