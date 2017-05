The Outdoor Foundation reports that roughly 40 million Americans go camping in a given year. Typical campers go on five camping trips per year, traveling an average of 191 miles from their home to the campground.

Campers include friends on their trips 70 percent of the time, and hiking is the most popular camping trip activity.

