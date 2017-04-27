Local election information in Voter Guide

Council, school board, trustees seats and bond up for vote May 6

Murphy residents are being asked to vote Saturday, May 6 for a mayor, two city council members, Collin College trustee seats, Plano ISD board school and a proposed $600 million Collin College bond issue.

For city, school board and trustee profiles, bond information, voting locations and legal notices visit the Murphy Monitor’s e-edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx.

Residents can vote 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Murphy Community Center, located at 205 N. Murphy Rd. You can also vote at any Collin County location. For poll locations visit www.collintx.org/elections.