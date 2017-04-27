Developing leaders through JROTC

By Brooke Hoffard

education@csmediatexas.com

Developing leadership abilities and commitment takes hard work. But for students who want to lead, they have the perfect opportunity at Plano East Senior High School.

The United States Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Corps (JROTC) program teaches high school students quality character education, student achievement, wellness, leadership, and diversity through many skills and trainings.

For the full story see the April 27 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx