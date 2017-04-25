Sam Johnson staff to offer federal agency assistance on April 26

The staff of U.S. Congressman Sam Johnson (TX-03) will host their monthly “Mobile Office Hours” on Wednesday, April 26 in Fairview, McKinney, Frisco and Murphy.
Those living in the Third District who need assistance in dealing with a federal agency are encouraged to attend.
Johnson’s staff can help with federal agency issues, such as:
- Identity Theft
- Medicare
- Veterans Affairs (VA)
- Home foreclosure
- Social Security
- Internal Revenue Service
In addition, Johnson’s staff can also:
- Help with overseas adoptions
- Provide information regarding trips to Washington, D.C.
- Offer application guidance to a U.S. Service Academy
- Assist with Congressional Youth Advisory Council (CYAC) applications
- Process requests to have American flags flown over the U.S. Capitol building
Please be aware that Congressman Johnson is elected to serve in the legislative branch of our nation’s federal government. He does not have jurisdiction to assist with the following:
- Agency decisions made in line with federal law or regulation
- Problems with a state or local government agency – you must contact your state or local officials for help regarding these issues
- Judicial matters
- Private disputes. (Examples of these issues are Child Custody, Divorce, and Criminal Trials or Imprisonment.)
Please also be aware that, in order for Congressman Johnson’s staff to make inquiries on constituents’ behalf, the Privacy Act of 1974 requires a privacy release be signed before the agency is contacted. If you are represented by counsel, their permission to assist with the case is also required. Make sure to bring all relevant documents so staff is able to help you as expediently as possible.
Mobile Office Times and Locations
9:00am – 10:30am:
Fairview
Fairview Town Hall
372 Town Place
Fairview, Texas 75069
McKinney
McKinney City Hall
222 N. Tennessee St.
McKinney, Texas 75070
2:00 – 3:30pm:
Frisco
George A. Purefory Municipal Center
6101 Frisco Square Boulevard
Frisco, Teas 75034
Murphy
Murphy City Hall
206 N. Murphy Rd
Murphy, Texas 75094