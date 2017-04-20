Freshman Taylor Walton takes the baton from junior Ogechi Ngwakwe during the anchor leg of the girls' varsity 400 relay. The Lady Panthers finished third and advanced to this week's area meet with 5-6A at Justin Northwest. (Greg Ford/Murphy Monitor)
Freshman Taylor Walton takes the baton from junior Ogechi Ngwakwe during the anchor leg of the girls’ varsity 400 relay. The Lady Panthers finished third and advanced to this week’s area meet with 5-6A at Justin Northwest. (Greg Ford/Murphy Monitor)
Do you know where your plants come from? How much water they need? The North Texas Municipal Water District (@NTMWD) has launched a new campaign about why North Texans should #PledgeToPlantSmart. Learn more at NorthTexasWaterIQ.org ... See MoreSee Less