A spring-inspired Easter brunch

Sweet ideas for bright, seasonal spread

Spring is blooming on your Easter table. From yellow chick cupcakes to blueberry French-toast casseroles, there are plenty of ways to wow your brunch guests with simple seasonal recipes.

“Between hiding eggs and preparing baskets, you may be tempted to fall back on brunch basics like pancakes and scrambled eggs, but that’s no fun,” McCormick Executive Chef Kevan Vetter said. “With simple pantry staples – like food color – and a little planning the night before, you can enjoy a fun and tasty holiday brunch.”

For the full story see the April 13 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx