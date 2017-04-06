Murphy is clean and green again

The artwork of Katie Nguyen is featured on the side of a Waste Connections truck during the Saturday, April 1 Clean & Green event outside city hall. Katie was selected as the Recycling Truck Art Contest winner in the category for grades 7-10. (David Jenkins/Murphy Monitor)
