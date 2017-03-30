Spring Fever Fun

Toddler Michael Spear looks fierce as he slips down the giant inflatable slide after having his face painted like a tiger at the annual Spring Fever event Saturday, March 25. The event, held in the parking lot at Lowe’s in Murphy, featured vendors, a car show, food and kids activities. (Brooke Hoffard/Murphy Monitor)
