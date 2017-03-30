Shattered Dreams: shockingly real

Editors note: This article and photos are about the Shattered Dreams reenactment at McMillen High School. No students were harmed during the presentation.

Two mangled cars, blood, dead bodies and the sound of screams set the scene Thursday, March 23 for the presentation of Shattered Dreams at McMillen High School.

As students left their classes, ambulance and police sirens permeated the air as emergency service personnel rushed to a “drunk driving” accident involving six McMillen students.

