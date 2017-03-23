Plano East cooks up great program

By Brooke Hoffard

education@csmediatexas.com

Plano East Culinary students are cooking their way to State competitions in just a few short weeks, after qualifying at the Regional SkillsUSA competition Saturday, Feb. 11.

For some students, their love for cooking spiked when they entered the Human Services Career and Technology program implemented at Plano East Senior High School.

For the full story see the March 23 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx