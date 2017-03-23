Little League lesson

Brad Pyka confers with son Brady, a member of the 4U Pirates, during a game with the Hot Rods last Saturday at Community Park. It was one of many games that were part of Opening Day for the 2017 Wylie Little League season. (Greg Ford/Murphy Monitor)
Good Neighbors Brews is celebrating life tonight, March 24, at our first Wide Awake Wylie night. Back in the day, Wylie businesses stayed open late so the hard working people in the community got a chance to spend time together. Come for Mells Grill food truck and a NEW BEER, M'Rye'Ah! Kids and dog friendly. See you soon, Neighbors!
McMillen High School students got a first hand experience on the perils of drinking and driving during a Shattered Dreams presentation on Thursday, March 21. Shattered Dreams was a reenactment and no students were harmed. McMillen Theatre Department students, Murphy Police and Murphy Fire Rescue were part of the program. For additional photos and story see the March 30 issue of the Murphy Monitor.