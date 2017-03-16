Thursday, 16 March, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Queen of Hearts duo

Related Posts

Facebook

The Murphy Monitor

38 minutes ago

The Murphy Monitor

The Murphy Monitor updated their cover photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

38 minutes ago

The Murphy Monitor

The Murphy Monitor updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

2 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

Keep up with your community.
Get the Murphy Monitor delivered to your home, each week, for just $33.00 a year.
To get started today, email subscribe@murphymonitor.com, call 972.442.5515 x21 or
Go online to www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx.

Get the local news, plus save on deals each week from area businesses. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

23 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

Equest to close Wylie location. For the story see the March 9 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook