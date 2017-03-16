Queen of Hearts duo

McMillen Lions Football Booster Club

Wednesday, April 5th at 7pm is your chance to tour the weight room and team meeting room at Plano East. Why you say would I want to do that if my athlete doesn't go to East yet?? Because if your athlete has gone to any summer conditioning camp or will eventually play a sport at East you should go see the condition of the facilities. Coach McCullough has desperately tried to get the district to pay for much needed improvements for those areas. It is long overdue and all East side athletes deserve a safe environment. Please come and support the East side!