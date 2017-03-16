Online predator caught in joint investigation

Keith David Fenstermacher, 47, of Murphy was arrested Friday, March 10 after he showed up at a local hotel under the impression he was meeting with a 12-year-old boy.

Collin County Sheriff’s Office Investigators worked in conjunction with the Internet Crimes against Children task force in a sting operation.

Fenstermacher was charged with Sexual Performance by a Child, which is a Second Degree felony.

From Staff Reports • news@murphymonitor.com

