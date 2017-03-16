CERT awarded grant

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

news@murphymonitor.com

The Murphy Community Emergency Response team became the sixth recipient of a Murphy Community Development Corporation Community Grant after council approved funds totaling $1,875 during their March 7 meeting.

MCDC approved the grant during the Feb. 20 meeting.

Past recipients of the community grant include the Murphy Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Foundation, Murphy Historical Society, Citizens on Patrol/Volunteers in Policing Service program, Murphy Middle School Environmental Club and the MOM’s of Murphy.

For the full story see the March 16 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx