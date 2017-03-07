Wreck on Hwy. 380 results in multiple fatalities

Alfred Mock, 87, and his daughter Angela Mock, 60, both of Princeton died in the multiple vehicle accident that shut down Hwy. 380 for more than six hours Monday, March 6.

According to preliminary investigation information released by DPS Public Information Officer Lonny Haschel, troopers were called to the scene at around 2:16 p.m. to a crash on Hwy. 380 approximately a quarter mile east of County Road 330.

Information released by Texas Department of Public Safety states that a white Ford Escape SUV driven by Danielle Whitman, 17, of Victoria, was traveling west on Hwy. 380 in the right lane and for a yet undetermined reason, side swiped a westbound Dodge Ram pickup in the left lane. Whitman was taken by ground ambulance to Baylor Medical Center of McKinney with non life-threatening injuries.

The Dodge Ram then crossed into eastbound lanes and hit a tan Chevrolet Suburban head-on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Princeton, who was transported via air ambulance to Medical Center of Plano. Also in the Dodge Ram were two 16-year-old male passengers that were transported via ground ambulance to Baylor Medical Center of McKinney with non life-threatening injuries. A 17-year-old-male passenger in the Dodge Ram was taken by ground ambulance to Medical Center of McKinney with serious injuries. Names of these victims are not being released by DPS due to them being juveniles.

The Dodge Ram then crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a tan Chevrolet Suburban head on. Alfred Mock who was driving the Suburban, died at the scene while one of the passenger Angela Mock was transported via ground ambulance to Medical Center of McKinney where she later died. Also inside the suburban was passenger Billy Mock, 81, also of Princeton who was taken by air ambulance to Medical Center of Plano with serious injuries as well as Timothy Mock, 31, of Midlothian who was taken by ground ambulance to Medical Center of McKinney with non life-threatening injuries.

The Suburban was then struck by an eastbound tanker truck and the tanker truck rolled on its side. The driver of the tanker truck Jeffery Hollomon, 55, of Farmersville was taken by ground ambulance to Medical Center of McKinney with non life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the truck Sandra Holloman, 57, of Farmersville was also taken to Medical Center of McKinney with non life-threatening injuries

McKinney FD, McKinney PD, DPS, TxDOT, American Medical Response, Princeton PD, PHI air ambulance and Lowry Crossing Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Numerous individuals stopped to render aid after the accident occurred, according to news reports.

Hwy. 380 remained closed til almost 9 p.m. and traffic was detoured down FM 1827/New Hope Road.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@csmediatexas.com

Editor’s note: This story was edited Wednesday, March 8 at 1 p.m. to include the names of the accident victims.