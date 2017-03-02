Kids reel in prizes, fun times

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

news@murphymonitor.com

Young anglers braved the cool weather to cast out their lines in the Feb. 25 fourth annual Rainbow Trout Roundup at the Murphy City Pond.

“The event went well overall, the only thing that kept the early morning fishermen away was the cold weather,” Special Events Coordinator Kayla McFarland said. “Compared to last year, people caught a lot fish since the weather was a little cooler.”

For the full story see the March 2 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx