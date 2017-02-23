Students get hands-on experience in automotive program

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

news@murphymonitor.com

Plano East Senior High’s Automotive Department has been grooming students for careers in the auto technician field for the past 13 years.

Students can enroll in a two-year program, Maintenance and Light Repair and Automotive Service. First year students can learn how to complete more routine service repairs. In the second year, students perform more advanced diagnostic work, such as engine repair.

For the full story see the Feb. 23 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx