Friday, 24 February, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Students get hands-on experience in automotive program

Related Posts

Facebook

The Murphy Monitor

7 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

Plano East's Marissa Sanchez pinned Keller Central's Amalani Latu in 2:44 to move out of the first round in the 148-pound division at the state wrestling tournament. She'll face Leilani Vital of New Braunfels in the second round. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

10 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

Plano East's Nathan Rankin moves into the semifinals of the Class 6A, 113-pound division at the state wrestling meet in Houston. He defeated Daniel Hernandez-Mendoza 7-1, and will face Isaiah Delgado of El Paso Eastwood. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

11 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

Plano East's Nathan Rankin won his first state tournament match today, defeating Nelms Kobe of El Paso Franklin 12-8, in the first round of the 113-pound division. Rankin, a senior, will wrestle Daniel Hernandez-Mendoza of Houston Westside in the second round. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

1 day ago

The Murphy Monitor

Residents flock to inaugural Daddy Daughter Dance. For photos see the Feb. 23 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. – W/ Photo ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

1 day ago

The Murphy Monitor

Lanes open, Northbound Woodbridge Pkwy at Sachse Rd. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook