PESH culinary team brings home the gold

By Brooke Hoffard

education@csmediatexas.com

Plano East Culinary students competed in the Regional SkillsUSA competition Saturday, Feb. 11. Students from 28 schools across Texas traveled to Waco to compete in seven different event categories.

The events included Culinary Arts – Individual, Customer Service, Restaurant Service, Job Skill Demonstration, Job Skill Demonstration Open, Commercial Baking and Entrepreneurship.

For the full story see the Feb. 23 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx