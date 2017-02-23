Friday, 24 February, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
PESH culinary team brings home the gold

The Murphy Monitor

2 hours ago

Plano East's Marissa Sanchez pinned Keller Central's Amalani Latu in 2:44 to move out of the first round in the 148-pound division at the state wrestling tournament. She'll face Leilani Vital of New Braunfels in the second round. ... See MoreSee Less

5 hours ago

Plano East's Nathan Rankin moves into the semifinals of the Class 6A, 113-pound division at the state wrestling meet in Houston. He defeated Daniel Hernandez-Mendoza 7-1, and will face Isaiah Delgado of El Paso Eastwood. ... See MoreSee Less

6 hours ago

Plano East's Nathan Rankin won his first state tournament match today, defeating Nelms Kobe of El Paso Franklin 12-8, in the first round of the 113-pound division. Rankin, a senior, will wrestle Daniel Hernandez-Mendoza of Houston Westside in the second round. ... See MoreSee Less

1 day ago

Residents flock to inaugural Daddy Daughter Dance. For photos see the Feb. 23 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. – W/ Photo ... See MoreSee Less

1 day ago

Lanes open, Northbound Woodbridge Pkwy at Sachse Rd. ... See MoreSee Less

