One sweet Daddy Daughter Dance

Plano East's Marissa Sanchez pinned Keller Central's Amalani Latu in 2:44 to move out of the first round in the 148-pound division at the state wrestling tournament. She'll face Leilani Vital of New Braunfels in the second round. ... See MoreSee Less

Plano East's Nathan Rankin moves into the semifinals of the Class 6A, 113-pound division at the state wrestling meet in Houston. He defeated Daniel Hernandez-Mendoza 7-1, and will face Isaiah Delgado of El Paso Eastwood. ... See MoreSee Less

Plano East's Nathan Rankin won his first state tournament match today, defeating Nelms Kobe of El Paso Franklin 12-8, in the first round of the 113-pound division. Rankin, a senior, will wrestle Daniel Hernandez-Mendoza of Houston Westside in the second round. ... See MoreSee Less

Residents flock to inaugural Daddy Daughter Dance. For photos see the Feb. 23 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. – W/ Photo ... See MoreSee Less Photo