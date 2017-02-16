Saturday, 18 February, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Girl Scouts plan little library

Related Posts

Facebook

The Murphy Monitor

6 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

City, PISD school board races contested. For the story see the Feb. 16 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

1 day ago

The Murphy Monitor

Collin College plans $600M bond election. For the story see the Feb. 16 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

2 days ago

The Murphy Monitor

Plano East Senior High journalism program keeps students busy. For the story and photos see the Feb. 16 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

3 days ago

The Murphy Monitor

The Murphy Monitor updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

3 days ago

The Murphy Monitor

Panel discusses water quality. For the story see the Feb. 9 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook