Girl Scouts plan little library

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

news@murphymonitor.com

If you live in Murphy and want to go to the library, options include visiting the libraries in Plano, Wylie or Sachse. The Murphy Community Center also has a small library for residents who pay to join the center.

Girl Scout Troop 3174 members from Hunt Elementary hope to have another option in the form of a Little Free Library that will be located at the entrance to Murphy Central Park. Borrowers can pick out a book at no charge, any time of day or night.

