Friday, 10 February, 2017
Panel discusses water quality

5 hours ago

The Murphy Fire Rescue department is holding hands-only CPR training classes starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Fire Station training room at 206 North Murphy Rd.
Each class will be 20 minutes and the last is slated for noon.
Classes will emphasize hands-only CPR, in which participants learn to assist victims by using rhythmic compression.
For additional information visit www.murphytx.org.

11 hours ago

Second candidate files for council Place 3. For the story see the Feb. 9 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx.

1 day ago

Building, programming a future with the Murphy Middle School Robotics Club. For the story and photos see the Feb. 9 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx.

2 days ago

The Capital Projects Advisory Committee is slated to meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in the community room at city hall. The community room is located at 206 N. Murphy Rd. For additional information visit www.murphytx.org.

