Hilton heads to state



Kate Hilton

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

gford@csmediatexas.com

PLANO — “Kate to state,” so the battle cry went for the past couple of years.

The young lady being referred to is Kate Hilton, a Plano East junior, and someone who barely missed making the state swim meet in 2016.

This time around, thanks to her hard work and an increase in the number of regional finishers allowed to move on, Hilton will compete at state in the 50 freestyle, an event she took second in at last weekend’s regional swim meet.

She will be one of 24 competitors in that competition at state, which takes place Feb. 17-18 at the University of Texas’ Jamail Aquatic Center. Those competing are either first- or second-place finishers at each regional meet, plus the eight other fastest swimmers throughout all the regions.

