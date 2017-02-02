PESH twins recognized

Plano East Senior High juniors Adhya and Shriya Beesam were recently recognized by the Plano ISD board of trustees, superintendent of schools, cabinet, staff and community for their passion for science and their National Grand Prize win at the Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology. Pictured were from left, Board Vice President Nancy Humphrey, Shriya Beesam, Adhya Beesam and Board President Missy Bender.
Plano East Senior High juniors Adhya and Shriya Beesam were recently recognized by the Plano ISD board of trustees, superintendent of schools, cabinet, staff and community for their passion for science and their National Grand Prize win at the Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology. Pictured were from left, Board Vice President Nancy Humphrey, Shriya Beesam, Adhya Beesam and Board President Missy Bender.
The Capital Projects Advisory Committee is slated to meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in the community room at city hall. The community room is located at 206 N. Murphy Rd. For additional information visit www.murphytx.org.
The Plano East girls basketball team defeated Plano 61-50 Tuesday night to finish the regular season 8-6 in District 6-6A (23-10 overall. They earned the No. 4 playoff seed and will face 5-6A champ Euless Trinity 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Hebron High School.
The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Acceptable passes are District 5 and 6, THSCA, TGCA and Underclassmen list.
2017 Young Masters, AP fine arts exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art - Twenty-eight of the works chosen for this exhibit were produced by Plano ISD students (52% of the exhibit)!