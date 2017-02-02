Multicultural week celebrated at MMS

By Brooke Hoffard

Staff Writer

news@murphymonitor.com

Murphy Middle School hosted a Multicultural week Jan. 23-27 to celebrate diversity in their school and ended the week with a free international event filled with food, fun and entertainment.

Organized by the Multicultural Committee composed of PTA members and MMS teachers, they planned the week to fall between Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the celebration of the Lunar New Year which is important to many Asian cultures.

For the full story see the Feb. 2 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx