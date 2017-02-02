Thursday, 9 February, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Healthy habits keep your mind, heart young

Related Posts

Facebook

The Murphy Monitor

6 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

The Capital Projects Advisory Committee is slated to meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in the community room at city hall. The community room is located at 206 N. Murphy Rd.
For additional information visit www.murphytx.org. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

8 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

The Plano East girls basketball team defeated Plano 61-50 Tuesday night to finish the regular season 8-6 in District 6-6A (23-10 overall. They earned the No. 4 playoff seed and will face 5-6A champ Euless Trinity 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Hebron High School.

The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Acceptable passes are District 5 and 6, THSCA, TGCA and Underclassmen list. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

9 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

Plano East students had their art displayed. ... See MoreSee Less

2017 Young Masters, AP fine arts exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art - Twenty-eight of the works chosen for this exhibit were produced by Plano ISD students (52% of the exhibit)! Check it out. #PlanoISDexcels

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

13 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

murphymonitor.com/2017/02/08/hilton-heads-to-state/ ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

1 day ago

The Murphy Monitor

Waterline chlorine maintenance planned. For the story see the Feb. 2 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook