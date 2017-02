From Staff Reports

The city of Murphy recently hired 20-year veteran urban planner, Jared Mayfield, as it’s new Director of Community and Economic Development.

Mayfield was selected to replace Interim Director Kelly Carpenter. He will begin his new duties Monday, Feb. 13.

