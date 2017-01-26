PESH JROTC earns gold star

Plano East Junior ROTC Battalions underwent their formal inspection process directed by Army Cadet Command 5th Brigade of Ft. Sam Houston. They earned the JROTC Program of Excellence Distinction which is symbolized by the coveted gold star. This places the program in the top 10% of the more than 1,700 Army JROTC programs around the world. The inspection activities include a detailed briefing by the battalion cadet staff regarding the CIP and their individual responsibilities related to the plan; a cadet briefing on the service learning done by the battalion as part of the curriculum; inspection of individual cadet and instructor portfolios; a series of required unit reports. In-ranks inspection of all cadets includes proper wearing of the uniform. Verbal questions regarding rank and insignia components are scored on a rubric. A final overall score between 1 and 100 is calculated.
The Capital Projects Advisory Committee is slated to meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in the community room at city hall. The community room is located at 206 N. Murphy Rd. For additional information visit www.murphytx.org.
The Plano East girls basketball team defeated Plano 61-50 Tuesday night to finish the regular season 8-6 in District 6-6A (23-10 overall. They earned the No. 4 playoff seed and will face 5-6A champ Euless Trinity 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Hebron High School.
The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Acceptable passes are District 5 and 6, THSCA, TGCA and Underclassmen list.
2017 Young Masters, AP fine arts exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art - Twenty-eight of the works chosen for this exhibit were produced by Plano ISD students (52% of the exhibit)! Check it out. #PlanoISDexcels