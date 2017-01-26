PESH boys second, girls third at district meet

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

gford@csmediatexas.com

The Plano East boys’ swimming and diving team finished second at last week’s district meet, while the girls were third overall.

PESH’s boys scored 85 points to finish behind Allen (184), while the Lady Panthers (96) ended up behind Allen (150) and Plano (103.5).

The top-six finishers in each district event qualified for the Feb. 3-4 regional meet.

The top-two finishers in each regional event qualify for the Feb. 17-18 state meet at the University of Texas.

