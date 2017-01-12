PESH wrestling teams ready to return to grappling

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

gford@csmediatexas.com

January hasn’t been too busy for the Plano East wrestling teams, but that’ll change soon.

First, the PESH boys will take part in a tournament Friday at St. Mark’s, while the girls will resume action Jan. 21 at the Chisholm Trail Tournament, as will the boys.

The St. Mark’s event will be the boys’ first competition since wrestling in the Allen Outlaw Tournament right before the new year. Head coach Alan Koebke noted his grapplers got in about eight to nine matches, which was good, and he expects more quality mat time this weekend.

“We’re trying to put some of that experience to use now,” the coach said, “and start to see these guys step up. We’ve been working hard in practice, and they’ve been doing good there. We’ve just got to start applying it now.”

