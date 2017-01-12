Thursday, 12 January, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
PESH wrestling teams ready to return to grappling

Related Posts

Facebook

The Murphy Monitor

46 minutes ago

The Murphy Monitor

Keep up with your community.
Get the Murphy Monitor delivered to your home, each week, for just $33.00 a year.
To get started today, email subscribe@murphymonitor.com, call 972.442.5515 x21 or
Go online to www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx.

Get the local news, plus save on deals each week from area businesses. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

1 hour ago

The Murphy Monitor

The Murphy Chamber of Commerce banquet is 6-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at the Hyatt Place in Garland.
The hotel is located at 5101 N. President George Bush Hwy.
For more information visit murphychamber.org. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

2 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

The Murphy Monitor updated their cover photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

2 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

The Murphy Monitor updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

1 day ago

The Murphy Monitor

Plano East twins win competition. For the story see the Jan. 5 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook