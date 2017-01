By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

news@murphymonitor.com

Debra Austin, current vice chairman, is set to take the reins as the Murphy Chamber of Commerce Chairman for 2017.

She will replace Steve Cole during Friday’s banquet and awards ceremony at the Hyatt Place in Garland.

For the full story see the Jan. 12 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx