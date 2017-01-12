Hailstorm response wins award

From Staff Reports

The April 2016 hailstorm that struck Wylie had a silver lining for Wylie Independent School District whose response in repairing damage earned a state energy efficiency award.

WISD recently was named the 2016 Outstanding Sustainable K-12 School by the Clean Air Through Energy Efficiency (CATEE) Conference Steering Committee that distinguishes the district as a leader in energy efficiency for the state.

