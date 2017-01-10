Tuesday, 10 January, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Princeton Walmart suffers severe damage after fire; suspect arrested

Related Posts

Facebook

The Murphy Monitor

1 hour ago

The Murphy Monitor

Princeton Walmart suffers severe damage after fire; suspect arrested. For the complete story see www.murphymonitor.com. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

5 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

The Murphy Monitor shared Murphy Police Department, Texas's photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Remember that school is back and we havent gone anywhere. Please slow down when you see school zone lights and when entering a marked zone.

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

7 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

Chamber banquet set for Jan. 13. For the story see the Jan. 5 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

1 day ago

The Murphy Monitor

Murphy man indicted. For the story see the Jan. 5 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

3 days ago

The Murphy Monitor

'Best of' voting to start next week. For the story see the Jan. 5 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook