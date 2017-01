From Staff Reports

education@csmediatexas.com

Plano East Senior High twin sisters, Adhya and Shriya Beesam, members of the IB World School, recently added to their list of achievements following a trip to George Washington University in Washington, DC.

The juniors won the 17th annual Siemens Math, Science and Technology Competition team prize and a $100,000 scholarship.

For the full story see the Jan. 5 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx