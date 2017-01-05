Reach your Resolutions

Meet and exceed your 2017 goals

Despite most New Year’s resolutions centering on physical health-related goals, dreams and desires, there are many other ways to better yourself in 2017. By focusing on different parts of your life, you can become a more well-rounded person thanks to a few simple tips, tricks and products.

Incorporate more than just health goals into your 2017 plans by spending time and resources to improve your organization, balance your budget, invigorate your mind, increase time with loved ones and, yes, boost your body’s well-being.

For the full story see the Jan. 5 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx